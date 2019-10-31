Cashman suffered a season-ending torn labrum and a fracture in his shoulder during Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Cashman's medical results delivered unfortunate news Thursday. The rookie fifth-round pick flashed in limited action this season, and he appeared to be growing into a starting role in New York's linebacker corps. The Minnesota product will now turn his attention towards recovery in preparation for the 2020 season. Expect Cashman to be placed on injured reserve in the near future.