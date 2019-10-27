Cashman is expected to start at inside linebacker versus the Jaguars on Sunday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Cashman will slot into the starting lineup alongside James Burgess with C.J. Mosley (groin) and Neville Hewitt (neck) both inactive. The rookie fifth-round pick has flashed in limited action this season and will look to make the most of his opportunity versus Jacksonville.

