Cashman (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Cashman suffered a torn labrum and also fractured his shoulder during Wednesday's practice, so his move to IR was just a matter of time. The fifth-round pick finishes his rookie campaign with 40 tackles (27 solo), a half-sack and a fumble recovery in seven games (five starts).

