Cashman (leg) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.

After Avery Williamson suffered a torn ACL in preseason, Cashman had a chance to secure a starting job but he also got injured soon after. Nevertheless, Cashman is healthy now and could record a respectable snap count Sunday against the Bills by rotating with Neville Hewitt at inside linebacker.

