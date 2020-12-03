The Jets placed Cashman (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

This will be Cashman's second stint on IR this season with the hamstring issue, so his season will come to an end. The Minnesota product didn't produce as well as he'd hoped after a strong rookie campaign in 2019, as he supplied just six tackles (four solo) across four games this year. Cashman will now hit the recover trail where he'll look to solve his lingering hamstring issues for the 2021 campaign.