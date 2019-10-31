Jets' Blake Cashman: Suffers shoulder injury
Cashman will not practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Cashman sustained the injury during Wednesday's practice. The Jets are currently awaiting Cashman's medical results, and coach Adam Gase noted concern about Cashman's history of shoulder issues, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. With C.J. Mosley (groin) and Neville Hewitt (neck) both nursing injuries, James Burgess and B.J. Bello are the only healthy inside linebackers on New York's roster as of Thursday.
