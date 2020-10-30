site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-blake-cashman-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Blake Cashman: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cashman (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Connor Hughes of The Athletic Hughes reports.
Cashman's hamstring injury will also keep him from practicing Friday. In his stead, Harvey Langi stands to see increased rotational snaps behind starters Neville Hewitt and Avery Williamson.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 26 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read