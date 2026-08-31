Grupe has a clearer path to the Jets' kicking job after the team released Jason Sanders on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After being claimed off waivers earlier Monday, Grupe is now the lone kicker on the Jets' roster after the team elected to let Sanders go. Grupe appears to be on track to serve as the team's starting kicker this season after he went 29-for-37 on field-goal attempts while making all 25 of his extra-point tries over 16 regular-season contests with the Saints and Colts last year.