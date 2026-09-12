Grupe will not be the Jets' starting kicker for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Titans, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

It looked like Grupe would be the Jets' starter for 2026 after he was claimed off waivers from the Colts on Aug. 31. However, the Jets have opted to elevate Jason Sanders from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday, so Grupe figures to be inactive for Week 1. Grupe made all 11 of his field-goal attempts and each of his 10 extra-point tries over his final five games of the 2025 regular season as a member of the Colts.