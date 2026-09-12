Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Jason Sanders will be elevated from the practice squad for Week 1 and will handle kicking duties over Grupe in Sunday's season opener versus the Titans, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

After releasing Sanders at the end of the preseason and then claiming Grupe off waivers from the Colts on Aug. 31, Grupe appeared on track to open the regular season as the Jets' kicker. However, the Jets retained Sanders as a member of their practice squad and will use one of his elevations to have him kick for the club in Week 1. How Sanders performs against the Titans could determine whether he or Grupe handles the kicking job heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Packers. As a member of the Saints and Colts last season, Grupe converted 29 of 37 field-goal attempts (78.4 percent) over 16 games.