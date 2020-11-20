Austin (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
The Jets cut Pierre Desir earlier this week and placed Brian Poole (shoulder) on season-ending IR, so Austin is their last remaining starting cornerback. He's in danger of sitting out Sunday as well, although an MRI showed encouraging results Thursday. If Austin's able to play, he'll operate as the team's undisputed No. 1 corner, and the final verdict on his status will be revealed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.