Austin (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Austin, who's played 100 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps the past two weeks, will miss the 2020 finale as Lamar Jackson likely fills in across from Bryce Hall. Austin racked up 63 tackles (50 solo), four passes defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games this season.