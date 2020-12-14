Austin finished with seven tackles in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks.
Austin returned after a three-week stint on IR due to a neck injury and picked up where he left off, bringing his tackle total to 25 over his last three appearances. The physical cornerback's high tackle totals are due in part to receivers frequently catching the ball in front of him as he attempts to prevent deep shots. That bend but don't break approach hasn't exactly been working for him or the rest of New York's defense, but Austin's starting spot isn't in jeopardy at the moment given the team's lack of enticing cornerback alternatives.