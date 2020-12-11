Austin (neck) will make his return after a three-game absence and start Sunday's game against Seattle, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Austin was designated to return from IR earlier this week, and he looked healthy enough in practice to be activated in his first opportunity to return to game action. Rookie Lamar Jackson -- who was burned for the winning touchdown in the final seconds of last week's loss to the Raiders -- will return to a bench role, while Bryce Hall will hang onto his starting spot opposite Austin.