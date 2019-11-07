Play

The Jets activated Austin (knee) from the non-football injury list Thursday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Austin missed the first nine weeks of the season while rehabbing a knee injury. He resumed practicing in mid-October and now appears back to full health. The Jets waived B.J. Bello to make room for Austin on the 53-man roster.

