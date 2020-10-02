site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Blessuan Austin: Done for the night
RotoWire Staff
Austin (calf) is ruled out to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Austin had two tackles during the first half of Thursday's contest. He'll get the benefit of three additional days of rest while targeting a return Week 5 against the Cardinals.
