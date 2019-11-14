Jets' Blessuan Austin: Forces fumble in debut
Austin notched three solo tackles, one defended pass and one forced fumble during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.
Austin played a notable 70 percent of snaps on defense in his NFL debut, and his forced fumble came on the Giants' final play of the game, securing a win for the Jets. The rookie sixth-round pick spent the first nine weeks of the season on the non-football injury list while rehabbing a knee issue. Now back to full health, he looks set for a key role in New York's secondary going forward.
