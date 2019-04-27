Jets' Blessuan Austin: Going to New York
The Jets selected Austin in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 196th overall.
Austin (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) could be a steal for the Jets this late in the draft after he showed huge potential as a sophomore in 2016 at Rutgers before losing most of the subsequent two seasons due to separate knee injuries. The combination of his big frame and short-area quickness highlight his athletic profile. He may have a hard time finding playing time as a rookie behind Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, among others, but there's long-term upside here.
