The Jets selected Austin in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Austin (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) could be a steal for the Jets this late in the draft after he showed huge potential as a sophomore in 2016 at Rutgers before losing most of the subsequent two seasons due to separate knee injuries. The combination of his big frame and short-area quickness highlight his athletic profile. He may have a hard time finding playing time as a rookie behind Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, among others, but there's long-term upside here.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ