Austin recorded a game-high 12 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed in Monday's 30-27 loss to New England.
Austin's physicality is what makes him an effective cornerback, but it also got him in trouble, as he was flagged for defensive holding on 3rd-and-10 to extend a drive that eventually resulted in New England's game-tying touchdown. The 2019 sixth-round pick out of Rutgers is locked into a starting spot in New York's underwhelming cornerback corps, and he's handling himself well in that role.