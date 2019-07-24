Jets' Blessuan Austin: Not quite healthy
The Jets placed Austin (knee) on the Non-Football Injury list Tuesday.
Just a week ago, Austin announced in a twitter post that he was cleared by doctors, but this news confirms he won't be ready for the start of training camp. The cornerback has undergone ACL surgeries in back-to-back seasons, so it's expected he still needs time to heal. The rookie, when healthy, certainly has the skillset to earn a long-term role with the organization and be a quality starter.
