Austin is expected to start at cornerback for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

If Hughes' words hold true, Sunday would be Austin's first career start. The 23-year-old is coming off a great performance last week, seeing 49 snaps and making three solo tackles and a forced fumble in his NFL debut. Other candidates for the start and extra reps include Arthur Maulet and Maurice Canady.