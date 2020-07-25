McDougald was traded from the Seahawks to the Jets on Saturday in exchange for Jamal Adams and a fourth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McDougald had a solid season with the Seahawks in 2019 as he was effective against the run and in coverage and finished with 70 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two interceptions across 15 regular-season contests. He'll now head to New York as part of Saturday's blockbuster trade, where he should have a starting role on the Jets' defense.