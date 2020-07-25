McDougald was traded from the Seahawks to the Jets on Saturday in exchange for Jamal Adams and a fourth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McDougald had a solid season with the Seahawks in 2019 as he was effective against the run and in coverage and finished with 70 tackles, 0.5 sacks and two interceptions across 15 regular-season contests. He'll now head to New York as part of Saturday's blockbuster trade, where he should have a starting role on the Jets' defense.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Generates 70 stops in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Superb playoff performance•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Full practice participant•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to roll•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable against Falcons•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Limited Thursday•