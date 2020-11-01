The Jets placed McDougald (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.
McDougald sat out practice all week and was already ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. He'll be required to miss three weeks, but because the Jets are on bye Week 10, McDougald can return to the lineup after missing just two games. Rookie Ashtyn Davis is expected to bump into a starting safety role alongside Marcus Maye until McDougald can return.
More News
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Out for Week 8•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Missing another practce•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Fine after injury scare•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Leaves field with ribs injury•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Headed to Jets•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Generates 70 stops in 2019•