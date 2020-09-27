McDougald suffered a ribs injury during Sunday's 36-7 loss to the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
McDougald was listed as 'probable' to return after initially leaving the field in the fourth quarter, so it looks as though he should have a fair shot at suiting up versus Denver on Thursday. Given that the Jets were down by nearly 30 points at the time of McDougald's injury, the team may simply have opted to preserve him on the sideline.
More News
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Headed to Jets•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Generates 70 stops in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Superb playoff performance•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Full practice participant•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Ready to roll•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Questionable against Falcons•