McDougald (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
McDougald's shoulder injury will force him to miss his first game of the 2020 campaign. Rookie third-round pick Ashtyn Davis will be the favorite to start across from Marcus Maye against the Chiefs, and as long as McDougald remains sidelined.
More News
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Missing another practce•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Fine after injury scare•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Leaves field with ribs injury•
-
Jets' Bradley McDougald: Headed to Jets•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Generates 70 stops in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Bradley McDougald: Superb playoff performance•