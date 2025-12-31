Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Cook will start Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cook will close out the 2025 campaign with a fourth consecutive start for New York, though he also played 90 percent of offensive snaps versus Miami in Week 14. The undrafted rookie has failed to lead the team to a single win in that span and has compiled just a 1:7 TD:INT, but Glenn said Cook will remain the starter for Week 18 even with veteran Tyrod Taylor (knee/personal) back in the building. With Justin Fields (knee) on IR, Taylor will act as Cook's backup as long as he's cleared to suit up versus Buffalo.