Cook completed 19 of 33 passes for 152 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Patriots. He also rushed twice for one yard.

Cook saw his career TD:INT drop to 1:7 through four regular-season appearances (three starts). The undrafted rookie has looked overmatched at the NFL level, but the 3-13 Jets will likely give Cook one more chance to start in Week 18 against the Bills before reassessing their quarterback room in the offseason. The Jets' only touchdown in the lopsided loss to New England came on a 59-yard run by Breece Hall (knee) in the fourth quarter.