Cook will get all the first-team reps at Wednesday's practice, while neither Tyrod Taylor (groin) or Justin Fields (knee) will practice in any capacity, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Cook is the only healthy quarterback on the roster for the Jets as they begin preparing for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, though New York added Adrian Martinez to the mix Wednesday by signing Martinez to the practice squad. If Taylor and Fields are both unavailable Sunday, Cook would be in line to make his first NFL start. Cook saw his first regular-season NFL action in this past Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins after Taylor exited in the first half. The undrafted rookie out of Missouri completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against Miami.