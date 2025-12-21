Cook completed 22 of 35 passes for 188 yards and an interception in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints. He also rushed once for two yards and lost a fumble.

Cook threw for only 74 yards in the first half, as the Jets took a 9-6 deficit into the locker room after a touchdown-less first half. The Saints stepped up in the second half while Cook was a bit more productive through the air but the Jets failed to score after halftime. Cook has a 1:6 TD:INT through three NFL appearances (two starts). Tyrod Taylor recovered enough from groin and knee injuries to dress as the backup Sunday, so it's possible the Jets could turn back to Taylor or Justin Fields (knee) under center against the Patriots in Week 17 over the struggling undrafted rookie Cook.