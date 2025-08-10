Cook completed six of eight passes for 62 yards and rushed once for minus-5 yards in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.

With Tyrod Taylor (knee) sitting out, Cook was the second quarterback into the game for the Jets after starter Justin Fields played the opening drive. Cook played the remainder of the first half before being replaced by Adrian Martinez, who threw for 152 yards and a touchdown in the second half. The competition for the third spot on the quarterback depth chart between Cook -- who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in April -- and the 2024 UFL MVP Martinez will continue in the team's next preseason game, Aug. 16 against the Giants.