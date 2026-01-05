Cook completed 11 of 22 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown while rushing three times for seven yards in Sunday's 35-8 loss to the Bills. He also threw a two-point conversion.

The Jets couldn't get anything going in the regular-season finale, even against a Bills team that played its key starters sparingly, if at all. Cook avoided the embarrassment of being shut out to end the season by throwing a two-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Beck with 7:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the undrafted rookie quarterback added a two-point conversion to Quentin Skinner. The Jets are expected to select a quarterback with the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but even if they don't, Cook has shown he isn't the answer under center with just 739 passing yards and a 2:7 TD:INT across five regular-season appearances (four starts).