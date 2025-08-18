Cook completed six of 11 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

Cook didn't get into the game until the final 20 minutes, but it was still a memorable night for the rookie out of Missouri, whose four-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Skinner in the fourth quarter was Cook's first touchdown pass in the NFL. Tyrod Taylor (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the preseason, so either Cook or Adrian Martinez could begin the regular season as Justin Fields' backup if Taylor isn't ready to return by then. The competition between Cook and Martinez could come down to how they perform in Friday's preseason finale against the Eagles.