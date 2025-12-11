Cook is likely to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports, as Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) both remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.

Cook has handled first-team reps in practice while preparing to make his first NFL start Sunday at Jacksonville. Taylor and Fields both appear likely to sit out Sunday's game. The Jets signed Adrian Martinez, whom Cook beat out for a spot with the team after the preseason, to their practice squad Wednesday. Cook saw his first regular-season NFL action in relief of Taylor in the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Dolphins.