Allen tallied seven carries for 34 yards during Saturday's 31-12 preseason defeat to the Giants.

Allen split the backfield work with No. 1 RB Breece Hall during the Jets' first two drives, and the former ended up outgaining his position mate by eight yards on the same number of rushes. Through two exhibitions, Allen has 15 carries for 67 yards, which amounts to 4.5 YPC (or nearly 1.0 yard more than the 3.6 he averaged as a rookie last season). The sample size is small, but it appears as if Allen will be in the mix for touches early and often alongside Hall in 2025.