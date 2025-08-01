Allen (knee) returned to practice Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Allen missed the previous three days due to knee soreness. The second-year back appears to have a big leg up on the competition for the Jets' No. 2 running back gig and could even take more of a share of the work from Breece Hall under new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who came over from the Lions where they featured both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Allen has been mentioned as the possible Montgomery side of that duo with the Jets.