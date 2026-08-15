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Jets' Braelon Allen: Breaks off 31-yard TD run

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Allen rushed four times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Allen entered on the second drive after Breece Hall played the team's first possession. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin recorded rushes of eight and four yards before breaking free for a 31-yard touchdown run. Allen had been set to compete with Isaiah Davis (knee) for opportunities behind Hall, but Davis is week-to-week due to a knee injury, so Allen is expected to open the regular season as the team's No. 2 running back. Having bulked up to 250 pounds, Allen has the frame to take on short-yardage work, but he'll need to earn it by converting when such opportunities present themselves.

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