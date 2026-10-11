Allen rushed 24 times for 116 yards and a touchdown while catching one of four targets for no gain in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Browns.

Allen ran in the go-ahead 22-yard touchdown with 3:01 remaining, and the Jets' defense held twice after that to secure the team's second win of the season. The 2024 fourth-round pick handled lead-back duties for the second consecutive game in the absence of Breece Hall (quadriceps), notching 25 touches to Isaiah Davis' three. After reaching 100 rushing yards in a game for the first time in his career, Allen would be in line for another substantial workload in Week 6 against the Patriots if Hall remains sidelined.