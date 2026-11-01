Allen rushed 21 times for 147 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders.

Allen made a fifth consecutive start in the absence of Breece Hall (quadriceps) and exceeded 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth consecutive game. The 2024 fourth-round pick set a new career high with 147 rushing yards, surpassing Allen's 116 yards on the ground in the Week 5 win over the Browns. Allen scored his third rushing touchdown of the season on a 21-yard run in the third quarter to give the Jets a 30-21 lead, but the Raiders closed the game on a 17-3 run to drop the Jets to 2-6. If Hall's ready to return in Week 9 against the Chiefs, the Jets could opt for a backfield split between Allen and Hall.