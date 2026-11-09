Allen rushed eight times for 33 yards, caught both of his targets for 21 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 35-12 loss to the Chiefs.

Allen was limited to 10 touches in Breece Hall's (quadriceps) return from a five-game absence, while Hall turned 18 touches into 87 yards. The 22-year-old Allen excelled during Hall's absence, topping 100 scrimmage yards in each of the previous four games, but Allen will be tough to trust moving forward in fantasy with Hall first in line for touches, especially in the negative game scripts that will likely persist for the 2-7 Jets. Allen's lost fumble was his first of the season, and he has put the ball on the ground only one other time, so at least ball security hasn't been an issue for him heading into a Week 10 home game against the Bills.