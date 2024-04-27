The Jets selected Allen in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

Allen followed in the footsteps of Jonathan Taylor as a prolific rusher at Wisconsin. He totaled 3,494 yards on the ground across 35 games with the Badgers, but he didn't show much ability as a pass catcher with just 49 catches over three seasons, which was part of the reason he lasted until Round 4. The Jets will hope that Allen doesn't see much work in his rookie campaign, but he should have the chance to compete with Israel Abanikanda to back up Breece Hall.