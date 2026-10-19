Allen rushed 17 times for 78 yards and brought in both targets for 26 yards in the Jets' 26-19 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Allen served as the Jets' clear lead back during Breece Hall's second straight absence due to a quadriceps injury, and the former put together a productive effort that featured a new season high in receiving yards. Allen has acquitted himself very well as the No. 1 option over the last two games, posting 194 rushing yards and a touchdown alongside three receptions and the 26 receiving yards he accrued Sunday. If Hall remains sidelined in Week 7, Allen will get a crack at a beatable Dolphins defense at home.