Allen rushed 16 times for 75 yards while catching his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Allen's 16 carries matched his total from the previous two games combined, as he had seen a downtick in opportunities since fellow RB Breece Hall returned from a quadriceps injury. Hall led the backfield once again with 100 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 23 touches, but Allen was a key part of the game plan as well in the run-heavy win. The Jets will face a one-win team for a second consecutive game in Week 12 at Miami, which could allow Allen to stay involved alongside Hall.