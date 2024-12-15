Allen exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sustaining a back injury.
Before his departure, Allen carried twice for five yards. While he is sidelined, Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis are available to handle the Jets' backfield duties versus Jacksonville.
