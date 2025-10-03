Coach Aaron Glenn revealed Friday that Allen (knee) is expected to miss 8-12 weeks, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Cimini, it hasn't yet been determined if Allen -- who was placed on IR on Thursday -- will undergo surgery on his knee or recover via rehab, but either way, the timetable estimate will remain in the 8-12 week range. In Allen's absence, Isaiah Davis, as well as newcomer Khalil Herbert and Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) -- when healthy -- are slated to work behind top back Breece Hall.