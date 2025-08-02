Allen (knee) participated in the Jets' annual Green & White practice Saturday, Eric Allen and Susanna Weir of the team's official site report.

Allen missed a couple practices earlier this week due to knee soreness, but he's now participated each of the past two days. Saturday's session is particularly noteworthy, as the report describes it as a "'pseudo-scrimmage' with plenty of live game situations." Allen took on "a significant workload" during the practice, so the knee issue appears to be behind him.