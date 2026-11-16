Allen rushed eight times for 40 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills.

For a second consecutive game, Allen was outplayed by Breece Hall, who produced 108 scrimmage yards on 15 touches. Allen remains the more efficient runner, averaging 5.0 yards per carry to Hall's 3.4 this season, but Hall is the team's preferred option in passing situations, which have been plentiful with the 2-8 Jets frequently in catch-up mode. Perhaps a Week 11 matchup with a Chargers team that's still searching for its first win through Sunday of Week 10 will offer an opportunity to stick with the run and play to Allen's strengths.