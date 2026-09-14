Allen rushed 10 times for 40 yards in the Jets' 23-10 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Allen failed to secure his lone target in the pass game. With Breece Hall past his groin issue, he operated as the clear RB1 in a workhorse role, rushing 22 times for 102 yards and one touchdown while adding two catches for 16 yards. Hall out-snapped Allen 39 to 27, cementing the former as an RB2 with RB1 upside for fantasy, especially if the Jets can get into positive game scripts like they had in Tennessee on Sunday. Allen is an upper-tier fantasy bench stash at the position.