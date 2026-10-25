Allen will remain the Jets' No. 1 back for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Dolphins, as Breece Hall has been declared inactive for the contest.

With Hall unavailable for a fourth straight game Sunday, Allen will have a chance to build on the averages of 18.3 rush attempts, 84.3 rushing yards, 1.7 receptions and 11.3 receiving yards he's generated in the lead role over his teammate's first three absences. Despite their winless record, the Dolphins have been respectable defending the run, allowing 4.0 yards per carry to running backs, albeit while also conceding a 25-197-5 receiving line to the position.