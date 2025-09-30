Allen sustained an MCL sprain during Monday's 27-21 loss at Miami and likely will be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prior to injuring his knee on a kick return in the second quarter, Allen was splitting the RB reps with Breece Hall, with the former turning his four carries into 26 yards. If Allen requires a stint on IR, he'll be required to miss at least four games. In the meantime, Hall likely will take on a workhorse role out of the Jets backfield, while Isaiah Davis would be the top candidate to handle any reps that Hall does not.