The Jets officially placed Allen (knee) on IR on Thursday.

The expected move freed up a roster spot for the team's addition of fellow running back Khalil Herbert. Allen is thus slated to miss a minimum of four games, though it's possible that his stint on IR could continue beyond that, with Rich Cimini of ESPN.com noting that the RB's injury is still being evaluated, and surgery is considered a possibility. In Allen's absence, Isaiah Davis, Herbert and Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) -- when healthy -- will provide depth behind top back Breece Hall.